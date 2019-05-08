Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy M. Johnson, of Lake Santee Dr, entered into rest May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Young Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Apostle Shirley Hosten officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Mrs. Johnson retired from Graniteville Company. She was a member of Young Storm Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Courtney (Bruce Washington); a son, Ronnie D. (LaTonia) Shoultz; six sisters, Deloris Henry, Mary Alice Jones, Aretha (Johnny) Bussey, Verian (Jake) Anderson, and Barbara Ann Hamilton; a brother, James Edward (Mary) Samuels; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the residence. THERE WILL BE A PRIVATE VIEWING.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 8, 2019
