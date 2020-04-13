|
Dorothy L. Brown
Hephzibah, GA—
Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Louise Brown entered into rest on April 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Survivors are her devoted husband of 66 years, Clease Brown Sr.; her son, Clease (Linda) Brown Jr.; her granddaughter, Reniqua Brown; three great grandchildren, Emery Brown, Elijah Brown, Saniyah Brown; granddaughter-in-law, Lashonda Brown; and a host nieces, nephews and other relatives
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020