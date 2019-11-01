|
Mrs. Dorothy Landrum Redd
Burnettown, South Carolina —Mrs. Dorothy Landrum Redd, 85, of Burnettown, SC, wife of the late Lawrence V. "Cap" Redd, entered into rest on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Born in Jefferson County, GA and a resident of Burnettown, SC, since 1968, she was a daughter of the late Walter A. and Gussie Johnson Landrum. She was a homemaker and was a dedicated member of Open Bible Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a daughter, Lelia Redd, her Pastor and his wife, Dan and Deborah Hill, brother-in-law, Claude Faglier, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC Pastor Dan Hill will officiate.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/02/2019
