Dorothy Lee Williams
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Dorothy Lee Williams entered into rest on November 26, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church Cemetery, Hephzibah, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted son, Rev. Gerald T.(Claudianett) Williams; two grandchildren, Robyn L. Williams and Bryan T. Williams; step grandson, Olumuyima Akinrinade; great grandson, Kameron Jones; sister, Louise Cargle; treasured family friend, Diane Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019