Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Dorothy Williams
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Franklin Covenant Baptist Church Cemetery
Hephzibah, GA
Dorothy Lee Williams Obituary
Dorothy Lee Williams
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Dorothy Lee Williams entered into rest on November 26, 2019. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church Cemetery, Hephzibah, GA. She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted son, Rev. Gerald T.(Claudianett) Williams; two grandchildren, Robyn L. Williams and Bryan T. Williams; step grandson, Olumuyima Akinrinade; great grandson, Kameron Jones; sister, Louise Cargle; treasured family friend, Diane Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
