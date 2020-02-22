The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Dorothy Louise Cliett


1936 - 2020
Dorothy Louise Cliett Obituary
Dorothy Louise Cliett
Martinez, GA.—Entered into rest on February 20, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy Louise Meyer Cliett of Martinez, Ga. Daughter of the late Julian & Dorothy Meyer. Mrs. Cliett was a retired Paralegal. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include two sons Leonard Wade Cliett of Martinez, Ga. and James Edward (Lisa) Cliett of Appling, Ga. Three grand children and three great grand children.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 11:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating.
Thomas L King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, Ga. 30907, 706-863-6747, www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/23/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
