Mrs. Dorothy M. Olive, beloved wife of the late James S. Olive, went home to Glory on Monday, February 18, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Pineview Baptist Church with the Rev. Forest Page officiating.
Dorothy lived in the Augusta area for most of her life. Spending time with her family and her friends was very close to her heart.
The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her son, John "Eddie" Perry (Betty), her daughter, Sharon Foust (Steve), her step children; James T. Olive (Mary Leslie) and Teresa Moriarty (Tom), her ten grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, as well as her sisters; Mamie Walton, Frances Beasley, Helen Huff (Bubba) and Barbara Harris, and a brother, Jimmy Beasley (Pat).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019