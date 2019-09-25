Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy Tharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. "Dot Dot" Tharpe

Dorothy M. "Dot Dot" Tharpe Obituary
Dorothy M. "Dot Dot" Tharpe
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy M. "Dot Dot" Tharpe, 93, who entered into rest September 25, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Pastor Jody Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Tharpe was native of Augusta, GA, having made North Augusta her home for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where she was also a member of the Sheffield Club. In recent years she attended Sharon Baptist Church in Thomson, GA. Mrs. Tharpe retired from her lifelong career as a bookkeeper and enjoyed volunteering with the City of North Augusta, serving as a court assistant and bailiff. She had a Christ-like love for children, raising many children in need who were not her own. Mrs. Tharpe will be remembered fondly for her kindness towards others and as the best cook in the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Thomas Tharpe; a daughter, Krissa I. Tharpe; two sisters, Frances Whitmire and Elizabeth Reynolds.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathie Cox; three granddaughters, Krissa (Chris) McCord, Shelby Adams, Tiffany (Tomas) Montalvo-Tecpile; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret White.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Adams, Landen Adams, Noah Stone, Donny Reynolds, Kenneth Cook and Danny Coleman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 o'clock.
Memorial may be made to the Jessie C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71, 333 East Spring Grove Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
