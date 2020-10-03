1/1
Dorothy Page
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020, Mrs. Dorothy Collins Page, 91, loving wife of the late Alexander Page.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a 1947 graduate of Tubman High School and a member of the Girls Friendly Society at the Church of the Atonement. She retired after 30 years as an administrative assistant to the Engineer Liaison at Fort Gordon. She was strong in her faith and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Dorothy loved her dogs Katie and Birdie.
Family members include her daughters: Linda C. Rollins (David), Carol C. Hoszowski, and Annette C. Repko (Mark); son: James A. Creed III (Renee); grandchildren: Brian Linden, Darin Linden (Allison), Ben Rollins, and Melanie Nestell (Eddie); great granddaughter: Vivian Dawn Linden: and nephew: Wayne Shepherd.
A private graveside service will be held in Westover Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
