Dorothy Powell
Grovetown, Ga—Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Ellen Mines Powell, 77 of Grovetown, Ga. entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Mrs. Powell, daughter of the late Walter H. and Odell Bridges Mines was a native of Oglethorpe County, Ga. She had lived in Columbia County for the past 53 years and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. She enjoyed travelling and fishing. Her son, John S. "Johnny" Whitten, III, died this past July.
Survivors include her sister Joyce M. West of Washington, Ga. and special friends, Paula Grose and Laura Tarver.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson with Rev. Russell Davis officiating.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Powell.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/18/19
