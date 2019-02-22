Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Dorothy Antwine
Dorothy Rhoden Antwine


Dorothy Rhoden Antwine Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Rhoden Antwine, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Antwine; grandson, Troy Whitson Shiflett; and parents, Riley and Sallie Rhoden. Survivors include her daughters, Claudette Antwine and Darlene O'Neal (Jimmy); grandchildren, Sally DeLaney (Mikey), Shannon Malone (Todd), Shiela Powell (Steven), Jamie O'Neal (Patti), and Cory Pate (Victoria); 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and multiple other family members.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
