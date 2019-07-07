|
Dorothy "Jean" Rollins, 84, entered into rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Mrs. Rollins enjoyed cooking, spoiling and spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Rollins is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Rollins and son, Charles Wesley Rollins. Survivors include her children, Steve Rollins (Peggy) and Chris Rollins; grandchildren, Jesse Rollins (Holly), Chris Rollins Jr., Stephanie Adams (Brian), Katie Campbell (Jared), Angie Neville (Todd) and Jenny Pressley (Jason); great-grandchildren, Brinlee Adams, Chloe Campbell, Peyton Adams, Jacob Neville, Tyler Neville, Colton Pressley and Tucker Pressley.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers who will honor Mrs. Rollins are Todd Neville, Jason Pressley, Jacob Neville, Tyler Neville, Colton Pressley and Tucker Pressley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 7, 2019