Dorothy Scott
Lincolnton, Ga—Mrs. Dorothy Wellmaker Scott, 93 of Lincolnton entered into rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4pm at Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery. Following the service, the family will receive friends near the graveside. Social distancing will be observed and the use of masks is suggested.
Mrs. Scott, daughter of the late Clyde and Lucy Cox Wellmaker, was born on November 24, 1926 in the Loco Community of Lincoln County. She attended Loco School, Lafayette Academy and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1943. On July 27, 1945, she married Leonard S. Scott. During her career of over 40 years at Farmers State Bank, she worked in bookkeeping and was assistant cashier when she retired. She was the oldest member of Lincolnton Baptist Church and until a couple of years ago, maintained her independence and was still driving at age 90. Her husband, Leonard Scott and son, Stanley Scott, preceded her in death. She was a Gold Star mother.
She is survived by her son, Alvin Scott and wife Shearell of Lincolnton; daughter Dori S. Brown and husband Tim of Washington; grandchildren, Laney S. Phillips and husband Lewis of Lincolnton, Jantzen Gianfrancesco and wife Tamami of California, Scott Brown and wife Frankie of Lincolnton and Brittney B. Dyson and husband Chris of Thomson; 5 great- grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mrs. Scott's caregiver Theresa Walton.
Memorial contributions may be made to keep the Eternal Flame Burning at the Lincoln County Veteran's Memorial, c/o Farmers State Bank, P.O. Drawer 99, Lincolnton, Ga. 30817 or Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1750 Hephzibah Church Rd., Lincolnton, Ga. 30817.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Wellmaker Scott.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/24/2020