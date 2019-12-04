|
Dorthea Mathews Tankerlsey
Appling, GA—Mrs. Dorthea Mathews Tankersley, of Appling GA, beloved wife of Mr. Robert "Deke" Tankersley, age 84, entered into rest on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at her residence. A funeral service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sharon Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Pall bearers will be Randall Blanchard, Robert Tyrpin, Bo Tyrpin, Josh Tyrpin, Lee Justice and Neal Reed. Mrs. Tankersley was a self employed caterer for many years. She was preceded in death by one son Thomas Clayton Hardin. In addition to her husband she is survived by one son John Michael Tankersley, four daughters- Teresa Ann Olson, Mary Glenda Tankersley, Donna Lorraine Tankersley, and Robin Elizabeth Tankersley, and 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 www.kingfh.com 706-863-6747
