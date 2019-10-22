|
Douglas Andrew Epple
Augusta, GA—Douglas Andrew Epple, 42, died October 10, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama after a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be held on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Roger Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held in the church lobby one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Douglas was born in Wilmington, Delaware and moved to Augusta at the age of two weeks. He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Epple of Augusta; his sister, Laura E. Montgomery (Kevin) of Kentucky; and his brother, David Epple of Augusta. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Walter D. Epple and by his grandparents.
Douglas attended Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Westminster Preparatory School, and graduated from the Academy of Richmond County. He also attended Samford University.
If so desired, donations can be made to Brother Bryan Mission, PO Box 11254, Birmingham, AL, 35202.
