Mr. Douglas Eugene Bennett passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Eugene Bennett.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kelli Paige Bennett, Augusta, and Gloria Lynn Blake, Washougal, Washington, mother, Dollie Clarice Bennett, Augusta, two brothers, Joseph R. Bennett (Cynthia), Augusta, and Paul Michael Bennett (Sharon), three sisters, Elaine Freville (Bob), Wrens, Ga, Donna Marie Newman, Hephzibah, Ga, and Teresa Ann Nunnaley, Yuma, Arizona, three grandchildren, Rachael and Patrick Blake, Kelli Ann Diaz of Washougal, Washington, one great granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Diaz, Washougal, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bennett served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was a builder and businessman.
The funeral service will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Arlington Burial & Cremation with burial in Cook Family Cemetery in Wilkinson County, Ga at 3:00 P.M. The family will have a brief visitation at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.
