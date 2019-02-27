Home

Douglas Eugene Bennett

Douglas Eugene Bennett Obituary
Mr. Douglas Eugene Bennett passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Eugene Bennett.

Survivors include his two daughters, Kelli Paige Bennett, Augusta, and Gloria Lynn Blake, Washougal, Washington, mother, Dollie Clarice Bennett, Augusta, two brothers, Joseph R. Bennett (Cynthia), Augusta, and Paul Michael Bennett (Sharon), three sisters, Elaine Freville (Bob), Wrens, Ga, Donna Marie Newman, Hephzibah, Ga, and Teresa Ann Nunnaley, Yuma, Arizona, three grandchildren, Rachael and Patrick Blake, Kelli Ann Diaz of Washougal, Washington, one great granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Diaz, Washougal, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bennett served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was a builder and businessman.

The funeral service will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Arlington Burial & Cremation with burial in Cook Family Cemetery in Wilkinson County, Ga at 3:00 P.M. The family will have a brief visitation at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
