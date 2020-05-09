|
Douglas J. Flanagan
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest surrounded by his family, Judge Douglas James Flanagan, husband of Helen Yu Flanagan; his children: Allison F. Pacheco (Ted), Isabel Lynn Flanagan, and William James Flanagan; granddaughter Ansley E. Pacheco; brothers: Kevin J. Flanagan (Marylou), Lawrence J. Flanagan, Peter J. Flanagan (Dayna), Shawn J. Flanagan (Tammy); sister: Ellen F. Pappas (George) and many loved nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass and Committal in the columbarium will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church at a later time.
Doug was born and raised in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, New York. He was attending NYU when he was drafted into the US Army in 1966. The young Lt. Flanagan served gallantly in Vietnam and received numerous combat honors and medals, including the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action, two Bronze Stars, for Heroism and Valor, Purple Heart for Wounds received in action, Air medal for Aerial Assault, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and the Combat Infantry Badge. He was loved and respected by his soldiers as their fearless leader. Upon returning to the states, Doug was stationed at Ft. Gordon where he made Augusta, Georgia his home.
Using the GI Bill, Doug obtained a BA in Business from Augusta College in 1973, a Juris Doctor from Augusta Law School in 1977 and a Master of Law in 1978, all while working full time. In 1985, he began to work as a Public Defender representing the youths of Richmond County until his judicial appointment in 2000. For the last twenty years Judge Flanagan worked tirelessly and zealously to bring innovative programs aimed to inspire and rehabilitate teens who may have lost their way; he often said that "all children are work in progress". On the bench, he was known for his fairness, compassion, and Mickey Mouse ties. Off the bench, he was a great mentor to many lawyers, sharing wisdom in the practice of law, balance of family and work, and his favorite topic: investment. Flanagan never met a stranger.
Doug was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts. He instilled the values of the Scout Law in his son by modeling these virtues. On many campouts from Sea Base to Racoon Mountain, boys would clamor for a spot in Mr. Doug's mini-van. He made sure the least of the boys have an extra buck to buy a souvenir or a candy bar; any boy can count on Mr. Doug to work one on one with them to complete a difficult merit badge. Doug also served as the District Chair for the Kiokee-River District for numerous years.
Doug taught his family the joy of a servant heart, and that it is in giving that you receive. He was known to the kids as the Donut man at St. Teresa as he provided and served donuts and lemonades after Mass. Mothers would coax good behavior out of their children at Mass by saying "if you keep acting like this, the Donut man won't give you anything".
A devoted husband and father, Doug will be greatly missed by his family. His infectious smile and lighthearted dance moves will forever be remembered and cherished.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paul Anderson Youth Home, 1603 McIntosh St. Vidalia, GA 30474.
