Douglas James Flanagan
Honorable Douglas James Flanagan
Augusta, GA—A funeral Mass for the Honorable Douglas James Flanagan will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church located at 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Georgia.
The funeral Mass will be in the main sanctuary with overflow seating at the church's Parish Life Center. An outdoor internment service will follow at the columbarium directly behind the church.
The Flanagan family invites friends to join them in a Celebration of Life luncheon at the Parish Life Center immediately after the service.
To maintain our church's safety guidelines, there will be additional outdoor spaces and seating. The outdoor portion of the service will begin at approximately 11:00 A.M. For those who cannot physically join us, the funeral Mass will be live streamed at St. Teresa of Avila's website, www.st-teresa.com. Please sign the electronic guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/26/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
Parish Life Center
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
