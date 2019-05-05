|
Funeral Services for Mr. Douglas M. Cosnahan, 71, who entered into rest May 3, 2019, will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Friendship Baptist Church, Reverend Hayward Horton officiating. Interment In Sunset Memory Gardens.
Mr. Cosnahan was a native of Augusta, having made Langley his life-long residence. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a US Air Force Veteran. Mr. Cosnahan retired from Kimberly -Clark with 36 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mary Addie Cosnahan; a son, Hugh Quattlebaum, Gloverville; a daughter, Kim (Ron) Egan, North Augusta; three grandchildren, Lindsey Quattlebaum, Wesley Quattlebaum and Kyle (Jennifer) Burkett; three great grandchildren, William Hixon, Waylon Burkett and Owen Burkett; two sisters, Glenda (Jimmy) Bennett and Vicki Cosnahan Hill both of Langley.
Pallbearers will be James Cosnahan, Rick Petersen, John E. Wood, Todd Horton, Sparky Hayes and Eddie Cumbee.
The family will receive friends at the Friendship Baptist Church Monday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 6051, North Augusta, SC 29861.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.Posey Cares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2019