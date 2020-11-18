1/1
Douglas M. Dishmond
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Grovetown, Ga.—Mr. Douglas M. Dishmond, the son of Delores (Charlie) Davis, Jr and Douglas (Velvet) Dishmond, entered into rest Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Douglas was a loving and devoted father to his sons Braylen and Toddrick and will be greatly missed by his parents, siblings and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21st, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Pastor Clary M Dishmond, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Dishmond may be viewed Friday, November 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858. Masks are required for all services.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
