Douglas M. Dishmond
Grovetown, Ga.—Mr. Douglas M. Dishmond, the son of Delores (Charlie) Davis, Jr and Douglas (Velvet) Dishmond, entered into rest Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Douglas was a loving and devoted father to his sons Braylen and Toddrick and will be greatly missed by his parents, siblings and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21st, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Pastor Clary M Dishmond, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Dishmond may be viewed Friday, November 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858. Masks are required for all services.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020