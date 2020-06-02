Douglas M. Morris
Grovetown, GA—Douglas MacArthur Morris, 77, loving husband of Mamie Frances Morris, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Polly Davis officiating.
Mr. Morris was born in Alabama and was a Taxi Cab driver for the Yellow Cab Company. He loved his family and friends and will be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Mamie Frances Morris; one sister, Sue Smith; a special nephew, John Beasley and his wife Joyce; and other nieces and nephews and extended family and of friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 3, 2020
