Mr. Douglas M. Smith
Augusta, , Ga.—Mr. Douglas M. Smith, husband to the late Sarah C. Smith, entered into rest, Sunday, February 2, 2020 in University Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, with Reverend Ella Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing, Monday (the 10th) from 2:00 pm until 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020