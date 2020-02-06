Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas M. Smith Obituary
Mr. Douglas M. Smith
Augusta, , Ga.—Mr. Douglas M. Smith, husband to the late Sarah C. Smith, entered into rest, Sunday, February 2, 2020 in University Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church, 2323 Barton Chapel Road, with Reverend Ella Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing, Monday (the 10th) from 2:00 pm until 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -