|
|
Douglas Walker
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, January 30, 2020, Douglas Truman Walker, 86, husband of Martha Sanford Walker for 33 years.
Douglas was born on November 27, 1933 to Ira and Ella Walker. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, TN. After graduation, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War for four years and was a part of the National Guard. He worked for SRS for 43 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, a faithful Fox News viewer, and a loyal Georgia Bulldog fan. Doug was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife Martha, Douglas is survived by his children: Katrina Turner (John), Al Powell (Denise), Maria Moody, Scott Powell, Marty Powell, and James Walker; grandchildren: Adam Allen (Kadie), Lauren Akers (Bobby), Andy Allen (Kaitlyn), Ashlee Boyd (Jeffery), Brittani Amerson (Kyle), Cody Turner, Sydney Holland (JP), Taylor Powell, Ali Powell, and Lane Moody; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister: Patricia Walker Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Marlon Walker and Charles Walker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homestead Hospice at 4210 Columbia Rd #12d, Augusta, GA 30907 or to a .
The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel.
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday 1/31/20
