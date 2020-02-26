|
Douglas Walters Jr.
Augusta, GA—Douglas Ramon Walters Jr. "Doug", 61, beloved son of Dr. D. Ramon and Ann R. Walters, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 24, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.
Doug was born on December 25, 1958 and was the greatest joy and blessing to all that knew him. Psalm 18:30 says, "As for God, His way is perfect" God knew exactly what He was doing when he created Doug. Doug was born with Down Syndrome but that never interfered with him living life to the fullest. Doug loved traveling and although he visited many different countries with his parents throughout his lifetime, his very favorite place to be was New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He loved to walk on the beach and pick up shells with his Mama or sit for hours in the waves with his nieces and nephews. When Doug was at home in Augusta, he loved going to his favorite restaurant, Sconyers Bar-B-Que, or eating shrimp, sweet tea, and ice cream any time the opportunity arose.
Most importantly, from a young age, Doug put his faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Doug loved to share his testimony and delighted to show everyone what Jesus did on the cross for him by making a cross with his fingers. Doug loved to sing hymns on Sunday morning at Bethany Bible Chapel and North Augusta Bible Chapel, his favorite being Amazing Grace. Doug loved the Lord with all his heart and that was evident to anyone he was around. His family is so thankful that he is whole at last in the presence of his Savior.
Doug was loved so much by his parents. They devoted their lives to caring for him and this love and care is the reason Doug had such a long and happy life. He loved his "sweet Mama heart" and his Daddy so much!
Doug is survived by his parents, Ramon and Ann Walters; his sister: Andrea Timmerman (Ben), Augusta, Georgia; his brother: Glenn Walters (Vashti), Oak Ridge, Tennessee; nieces and nephews: Hannah Cofer (Trey), Rachel Timmerman, Clayton Timmerman, David Timmerman, Amelia Walters, Grant Walters, Connie Walters, James Walters; and his great-niece: Madeline Timmerman. He is also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Timmerman, David Timmerman, Grant Walters, Trey Cofer, Brannon Cundey, and John Blair.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Mary Pat Seal, Cynthia McKinney, and Southeast Hospice for all of their loving care and kindness shown towards Doug and his family. It will never be forgotten.
Donations may be made in Doug's name to Samaritan's Purse, a Christian charity that brings physical relief and the gospel to hurting people around the world.
