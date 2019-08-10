Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Dracy White Obituary
Mr. Dracy White
Clarks Hill, SC—Mr. Dracy White of Wolf Road, entered into rest August 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. Russell Brisco officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. White was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sharilyn Avery White; a daughter, Nascha S. Morgan; his parents, George and Nancy White; three brothers, George (Barbara) White, William White and Virnod (Melissa) White; two sisters, Deborah Broadwater and Norma Jean (Marvin) Jennings; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of George (Barbara) White, 228 Hook Road, Clarks Hill or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/11/19 and 8/13/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
