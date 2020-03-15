Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Drennon Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drennon Henry Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drennon Henry Lowe Obituary
Drennon Henry Lowe
Aiken , SC—Mr. Drennon Henry Lowe, 77, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Oneal and Joanna "Jody" Lowe.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Willie Everette and Bonnie Lou Jones Lowe. He retired from the Graniteville Company, where he was an Instructor. Mr. Lowe was a member of Breezy Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and karaoke. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, he is survived his "beloved sweetie Patsy", daughters and their spouses, Kelley and Benjamin Bailey, II, Graniteville, SC and Kim and Kimball Pennington, Bath, SC; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes no services will be held.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drennon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -