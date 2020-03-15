|
Drennon Henry Lowe
Aiken , SC—Mr. Drennon Henry Lowe, 77, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Oneal and Joanna "Jody" Lowe.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Willie Everette and Bonnie Lou Jones Lowe. He retired from the Graniteville Company, where he was an Instructor. Mr. Lowe was a member of Breezy Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and karaoke. More than anything however, he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, he is survived his "beloved sweetie Patsy", daughters and their spouses, Kelley and Benjamin Bailey, II, Graniteville, SC and Kim and Kimball Pennington, Bath, SC; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes no services will be held.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020