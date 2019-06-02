Home

Chavous B Johnson & Reid Funeral Service
885 Waters St
Waynesboro, GA 30830
(706) 554-7843
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
McCullough Covenant Baptist Church
508 McCullough Church Rd.
Waynesboro, GA
View Map
More Obituaries for Drue Walden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drue Walden


Drue Walden Obituary
Mr. Drue Walden, 85, of Waynesboro, GA. passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019. He was born March 30, 1934 to the late J. Whiteley and Drucilla Walden. He was born and raised in Louisville, GA. and lived most of his life in Waynesboro, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Miller and brother Whiteley Walden Jr. Graveside Service will be held on (TODAY) Sunday, June 2, 2019 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Covenant Baptist Church 508 McCullough Church Rd. Waynesboro, GA. 30830. Chavous B. Johnson & Reid Funeral Service 885 Waters Street Waynesboro, GA. 30830 (706)554-7843.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 2, 2019
