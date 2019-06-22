Home

Duncan Allmon Sessoms


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duncan Allmon Sessoms Obituary
Mr. Duncan Allmon Sessoms, 77, entered into rest June 20, 2019.

Mr. Sessoms was born in Fayetteville, NC and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He had lived in Harlem, GA for many years before moving to Gibson. Mr. Sessoms retired from the U.S. Postal Service and later did computer engineering. He was a member of Fort Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his son, Patrick Duncan Sessoms of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Gale Howard of Greer, SC; and close friends, Jimmy McLane and Dr. Kelli Carter of Gibson, GA.

No service is planned at this time.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Duncan Allmon Sessoms.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019
