Dusti "Dax" Ford Headley
Grovetown, GA—Dusti "Dax" Ford Headley, 43, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hermanette Raley Ford. Survivors include her sons, Hal Hunt Headley IV and Ford McCormick Headley; father, John Loran Ford; brother, John Loran Ford II; sisters, Enyaw Taylor Theberge and Kimberly Ann Ford; niece, Savannah Rae Theberge; nephews, Chad Chandler Theberge and Joshua Todd Donta; and many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dax's memory to the Columbia County Humane Society, P.O. Box 204771, Martinez GA 30917 or online at http://cc-hs.tripod.com/index.html
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
