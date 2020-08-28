1/1
Dusti Ford "Dax" Headley
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dusti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dusti "Dax" Ford Headley
Grovetown, GA—Dusti "Dax" Ford Headley, 43, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Hermanette Raley Ford. Survivors include her sons, Hal Hunt Headley IV and Ford McCormick Headley; father, John Loran Ford; brother, John Loran Ford II; sisters, Enyaw Taylor Theberge and Kimberly Ann Ford; niece, Savannah Rae Theberge; nephews, Chad Chandler Theberge and Joshua Todd Donta; and many friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dax's memory to the Columbia County Humane Society, P.O. Box 204771, Martinez GA 30917 or online at http://cc-hs.tripod.com/index.html.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/29/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
7068689637
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved