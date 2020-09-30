Dwayne G. Reynolds
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Dwayne G. Reynolds entered into rest Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in A.U. Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1969 and was raised by the late Anne Mae & Abram Edwards, in Dublin Ga.
He leaves his memory in the hearts of his daughter, Amber Reynolds, grand children Jaron & Emori-skye Moore. mother Izilla Reynolds step-father Robert Reynolds, father Nathaniel Wright, sister Genaron Reynolds, brother Rico Reynolds and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday, October 3rd, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, GA. Mr. Reynolds may be viewed Friday, October 2nd from 2 to 6pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 1, 2020