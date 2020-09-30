1/1
Dwayne G. Reynolds
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Dwayne G. Reynolds entered into rest Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in A.U. Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1969 and was raised by the late Anne Mae & Abram Edwards, in Dublin Ga.
He leaves his memory in the hearts of his daughter, Amber Reynolds, grand children Jaron & Emori-skye Moore. mother Izilla Reynolds step-father Robert Reynolds, father Nathaniel Wright, sister Genaron Reynolds, brother Rico Reynolds and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Saturday, October 3rd, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, GA. Mr. Reynolds may be viewed Friday, October 2nd from 2 to 6pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - October 1, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
September 27, 2020
Condolences to the family
Alicia Murray
Friend
September 27, 2020
Condolences to the Family
Tangelia Prince
Friend
