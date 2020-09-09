Retired Staff Sergeant Earl J. Sleeth
Martinez, GA—Retired Staff Sergeant Earl J. Sleeth, beloved husband and best friend of 69 years to his surviving wife Carolyn Sleeth, has entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Earl was born in Oakland, Illinois, enlisted in the US Army in November 1946, his lifetime of service in the military and Civil Services is greatly appreciated. A Master Mason, Earl was a member of Fleming Lodge F&AM 718, and he enjoyed many hobbies with included collecting and gardening.
Survivors are his beloved children: Karen Brannon (Danny), Paula Autry (William) and Guy Sleeth (Deborah); grandchildren: Kelly B. Morgan (Andy), Kimberly B. Crumbly (Jeremy), William E Sleeth, Elaijah A. Sleeth, David J. Bandlow III and 6 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Hauser; sister-in-law: Enola Gay Cunningham; plus several nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his sisters: Freda Kamarek and Rita Eifert.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the care providers at Westwood and to Dr. Luther Thomas III for many years of compassionate and professional care.
A graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown, including military and Masonic rites on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Phillip Winsett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Earl's memory to the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Visitation, held in accordance of the current CDC social distancing guidelines, will on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020