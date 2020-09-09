1/1
Retired Staff Sgt. Earl J. Sleeth
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Staff Sergeant Earl J. Sleeth
Martinez, GA—Retired Staff Sergeant Earl J. Sleeth, beloved husband and best friend of 69 years to his surviving wife Carolyn Sleeth, has entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Earl was born in Oakland, Illinois, enlisted in the US Army in November 1946, his lifetime of service in the military and Civil Services is greatly appreciated. A Master Mason, Earl was a member of Fleming Lodge F&AM 718, and he enjoyed many hobbies with included collecting and gardening.
Survivors are his beloved children: Karen Brannon (Danny), Paula Autry (William) and Guy Sleeth (Deborah); grandchildren: Kelly B. Morgan (Andy), Kimberly B. Crumbly (Jeremy), William E Sleeth, Elaijah A. Sleeth, David J. Bandlow III and 6 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Hauser; sister-in-law: Enola Gay Cunningham; plus several nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his sisters: Freda Kamarek and Rita Eifert.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the care providers at Westwood and to Dr. Luther Thomas III for many years of compassionate and professional care.
A graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown, including military and Masonic rites on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Phillip Winsett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Earl's memory to the National Parkinson's Foundation.
Visitation, held in accordance of the current CDC social distancing guidelines, will on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved