Earl Winfrey
Augusta, GA—Mr. Earl Winfrey entered into rest on July 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery. Mr. Winfrey attended of Lucy C. Laney High School and was retired from Baltimore County Board of Education. He is survived by his step-daughter, Mae Doris White, sister, Shirley Mae Winfrey, brothers,Willie James Winfrey, Isiah Winfrey and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
