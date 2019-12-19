|
|
Earldine Edwards
Lecanto, Florida—Mrs. Earldine Ford Edwards entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Mrs. Edwards enjoyed working in her yard and always had a garden. In her spare time, she also enjoyed reading. She worked for many years at Macuch Steel Products Inc. After retirement, she worked with her husband for many years.
Mrs. Edwards is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edwards "Dick" Jr.; daughter, Dianne Akins; mother, Alice Ford; father, Floyd A. Ford; and brother, Glynn Ford. Survivors include her brothers, Edward Ford (Juanell) and Floyd Ford (Jo); grandsons, Ray Akins (Christina) and Richard Akins; and many nieces and nephews who she loved and they loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3:30pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road with Rev. Don Stone officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lumpkin Road Baptist Church, 2540 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019