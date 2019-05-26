The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Mrs. Earline Agnes Coursey Swint, age 88, beloved wife of the late James A. Swint for 64 years, entered into rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Kentwood Nursing Home. Mrs. Swint was born in Augusta to the late Ollie and Vernie Blackstone Swint. Mrs. Swint worked in the electronics department for over 20 years for Walmart.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Spencer and Pastor Tim Pendy officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Family members include a daughter Brenda Hoehn (Joe) of Martinez, GA; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Swint (Kim) of Grovetown, GA and Ricky Swint of Keysville, GA; 6 grandchildren, Richie, Tonya, Jamie, Allison, Michael, and Lori and 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 26, 2019
