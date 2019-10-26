Home

More Obituaries for Earline Simpkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earline Devore Simpkins

Earline Devore Simpkins Obituary
Mrs. Earline Devore Simpkins
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Earline Devore Simpkins entered into rest Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11:00 am from Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Matris Mims officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Cemetery on Laney Walker Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 -7 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at C. A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019
