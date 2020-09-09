Earnest H. Johnson Sr.
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Earnest H. Johnson Sr., the husband of Mrs. Sylvia Johnson, entered into rest Saturday, September 5, 2020, in University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Johnson; sons, Michael (Elizabeth) Johnson Jr, Brandon and Mark Johnson; grandchildren, Basir, Mayat and Abriana and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Bro. Moses Moore Sr. officiating. Mr. Johnson may be viewed Friday, September 11th, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
