Earnest H. Johnson Sr.
1955 - 2020
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Earnest H. Johnson Sr., the husband of Mrs. Sylvia Johnson, entered into rest Saturday, September 5, 2020, in University Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Johnson; sons, Michael (Elizabeth) Johnson Jr, Brandon and Mark Johnson; grandchildren, Basir, Mayat and Abriana and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Road, with Bro. Moses Moore Sr. officiating. Mr. Johnson may be viewed Friday, September 11th, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
