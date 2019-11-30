|
Earnestine Daggett
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Earnestine Daggett entered into rest on November 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Tobacco Road, with Bishop Thomas Aaron officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her sisters, Patricia Ann (Willie) Thompson, Brenda Hughes, Deborah Hughes, Doris (Willie) Darrisaw, Cindy (Bruce) Dansby; brothers, George (Pauline) Hughes, Willie (Dorothy) Hughes, Eddie Hughes, James Hughes; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2019
