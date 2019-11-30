Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Earnestine Daggett
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ No. 2.
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Earnestine Daggett entered into rest on November 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Tobacco Road, with Bishop Thomas Aaron officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are her sisters, Patricia Ann (Willie) Thompson, Brenda Hughes, Deborah Hughes, Doris (Willie) Darrisaw, Cindy (Bruce) Dansby; brothers, George (Pauline) Hughes, Willie (Dorothy) Hughes, Eddie Hughes, James Hughes; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/01/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
