Earnestine Truitt
Mrs. Earnestine Truitt
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Earnestine Truitt, wife of the late Bobby Truitt, entered into rest Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Those left to cherish her loving memories includes her children; Wendy, Veronica, Pamela, Glenda, Bernadette and Robert; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Hilcrest Memorial Park; Superintendent Mark Walden, officiating. Masks are required to attend the service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
