Earther Mae James
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Earther M. Corbitt James, 79, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jack Brunson officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors include her husband, Rev. Willie L. James; daughter, Kathy James Johnson, Shaun James, Alyssa K. Johnson, Darius A. James; sisters-in-law, Ella James, Peggy Tyler, Patricia Tyler, Clary James; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
