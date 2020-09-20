Dr. E.C. Abraham
Little Rock, AR—Dr. Edathara Abraham (84) of Little Rock, AR, formerly of Augusta, GA, went to be with the Lord September 19, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1936 in Kottayam, Kerala, India. He came to the U.S. in 1967 to complete his PhD in biochemistry at the University of Louisville. He was a professor of biochemistry at the Medical College of Georgia for 27 years and then at University of Arkansas Medical School for 15 years until retiring in 2015. While in Augusta, Dr. Abraham was very active in the Malayalee community and was a devoted member of St. Mary's Syrian Orthodox Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amminikutty ; son Dr. Jacob Abraham and his wife Anita of Hot Springs, AR; daughter Dr. Mini Panikar and her husband Jacob of Reisterstown, MD; son Dr. James Abraham and his wife, Cheri of Avondale Estates, GA ; sister Mariamma Ninan of Kerala, India; and six grandchildren Jeena, Justin, Jonah, Meera, Sarah, and Joshua.
In Lieu of flowers, a contribution in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Syrian Orthodox Church of Augusta 928 Murphy St, Augusta, GA 30904 or the Alzheimer's Association
A service will be held in Arkansas. In accordance with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, indoor funeral and visitation attendance will be limited to 60 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
