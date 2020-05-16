|
|
Ed Gilbert
Augusta, GA—Mr. Fred Edgar Gilbert, Sr. passed into the arms of His Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 10, 2020 of natural causes. Although in the time of Covid-19, he was surrounded by loving prayers and thoughts from his beloved family and friends.
Ed was born in Manassas, Virginia to The Reverend Lake E. Gilbert and Mrs. Carrie Carlton Gilbert of Cleveland, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Ed was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Irmgard von Glass Cool Gilbert and siblings: Kay Gilbert Singleton, Dwight, Lewis, and William Gilbert.
Ed is survived by his loving family including children from his first marriage: Fred E. Gilbert, Jr., Donna G. Mangers, Gary L. Gilbert, Jeffrey D. Gilbert, Kenneth E. Gilbert, Bethe G. Almeras; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister: Jeanie Gilbert; nieces; nephews, their spouses, and many long-time friends here and in Nördlingen, Germany, the former home of his wife.
Throughout his life Ed was a consummate sportsman especially a master of the art of fresh water fishing. As husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, above all, Ed treasured the love of all those he held dear.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chemistry Laboratory, University Hospital, 1350 Walton Way, Augusta, Georgia 30910.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 David Road, Augusta, Georgia 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guest book at www.thomaspoteet.com.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday May 19, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 17, 2020