|
|
Mr. Ed Gregory
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC— Private Graveside Services for Mr. Ed Gregory, 85, who entered into rest April 2, 2020 will be conducted Monday afternoon in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors. Dr. Roy Head officiating.
Mr. Gregory was a lifelong resident of North Augusta and was the owner of Gregory Logging Company. He was a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Gregory was an avid golfer, Past President of the Board of Directors at North Augusta Country Club and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. M. Gregory and Bertha Mae Powell Gregory.
Survivors include his sister, Barbara G. (Aaron) Parr, North Augusta, SC; one niece, Selisa (Tommy) Cox, North Augusta, SC; one nephew, Warren (Joanna) Smith, North Augusta, SC; five great-nephews, Garrett (Stephanie) Smith, Gregory (Rachel) Cox, Matthew ( Sarah) Cox, Grant (Marta) Smith and Caleb Cox; one great-niece, Katianna (Deyshaun) Tyler; three great-great nephews.
Memorials may be made to Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere, SC 29841 or to at
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020