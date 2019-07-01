|
|
Mr. Eddie C. Ivey Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor James Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Tekiki Ivey; children, McKenzie Noble, Jania Powell, Eddie Ivey III, Zarea Ivey; parents, Pearl and Eddie Ivey Sr.; sisters, Teresa Ivey, Umvetia (Antonio) Bryan; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019