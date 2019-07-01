Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Ivey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie C. Ivey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie C. Ivey Jr. Obituary
Mr. Eddie C. Ivey Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor James Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife, Tekiki Ivey; children, McKenzie Noble, Jania Powell, Eddie Ivey III, Zarea Ivey; parents, Pearl and Eddie Ivey Sr.; sisters, Teresa Ivey, Umvetia (Antonio) Bryan; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now