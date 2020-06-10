Eddie Hudson
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on June 10, 2020 at University Hospital, Mr. Eddie Lawrence Hudson. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife for 53 years Barbara Townes Hudson, beloved daughter: Ashley Hudson Alexander (Statesville, NC); Son In Law: David Weber Alexander (Statesville, NC) beloved granddaughters: Sarah, Mary Hudson, and Caroline Alexander; Sister: Anne Reese (Cornelius, NC) Brother :Phil Hudson (Lonestar, TX) and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry Lawrence Hudson and Mary Brantley Hudson, brother: Dennis Russell Hudson, Brother in Law: Roland Reese.
Eddie was a native of Augusta and graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, Class of 1966. He was a veteran US Army, serving with the 319th Transportation Unit in Vietnam. He was graduate of Augusta College, Class of 1974.
After returning from Vietnam in 1970, Eddie opened Stereo City in Daniel Village with his father in law, Henry Townes. After Stereo City, Eddie began a career as a general contractor in Augusta and later as an insurance broker in Jupiter, Florida. Upon retirement, he and Barbara returned to their beloved hometown of Augusta. Eddie was an avid golfer, having played courses all over the country; his favorite being the Latrobe Country Club, the home of Arnold Palmer. He loved UGA football and the SEC. He was a member of the Church of Good Shepard Episcopal Church. Eddie was a true gentleman in every sense of the word and shined a light on everyone he encountered.
A graveside service will held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westover Memorial Park with The Reverend Robert Fain officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Dan LaSure, Frank Neal, Alan Hanson, Rodney Reese, Taylor Hudson, Perry Hudson, Brad Hopkins, Gerry Saggus and honorary pallbearers will be Russell Reese, Randall Reese, John Fratianni, Dr. Andrew Levy and members of the 319th Transportation Unit, United States Army.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 6/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.