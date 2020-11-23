SGM (Ret.) Eddie James Outlaw
Augusta, GA—Mr. Eddie James Outlaw entered into rest on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 and is reserved for the immediate family only. The service will be recorded and made available along with a digital presentation at a later date. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Milledgeville, GA with full military honors. Mr. Outlaw is a native of Sumter, SC. He was retired from the U. S. Army as Sergeant Major after twenty seven years of service. He was also an entrepreneur, owning his own landscape and sprinkler installation company. He retired from the business in 2010 and passed the reigns to his eldest son. He taught Horticulture Classes at a local High School for a short time. He was a member of the Sergeant Major's Association and Tele-Communications Center Association. He was a champion racquetball player. He loved deep sea fishing, reading, history, watching football, and listening to music. He was a very good dancer and had a great sense of humor, a big personality and a generous heart. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Earline Outlaw and his sister Dorothy Douglas. Survivors are his wife, Irma Jean Smith Outlaw; a daughter, Adria (Kamau) Welcher, Stone Mountain, GA: Two sons, Daniel (Yolonda) Outlaw, Augusta, GA: William Outlaw, Augusta, GA; six grandchildren; Kaim, Naya, Imari, Kyree, Calayah and Danez. One Godchild, Ashlie Henderson, Augusta, GA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to a local food bank or food pantry. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
