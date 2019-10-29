Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Eddie Courtney
Eddie Lee Courtney

Eddie Lee Courtney Obituary
Eddie Lee Courtney
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Eddie Lee Courtney entered into rest Wednesday October 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Abraham officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, M. Sue McDuffie, sons, Eddie L.(Tia) Courtney, Lawrance Courtney; daughter, Vicki (Pastor James) Abraham, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Mr. Courtney may be viewed on Today from 1 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
