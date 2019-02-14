|
Mr. Eddie Lee Rickerson, age 75, entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Rickerson was born in Augusta to the late Eddie L. and Bessie Jones Rickerson. Mr. Rickerson loved camping and spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rickerson is also preceded in death by a sister, Blanche Lowe, and 3 brothers, Clarence Rickerson, Charles Rickerson, and Paul Rickerson.
Family members include 3 sons, James Edward Rickerson of North Augusta, SC, Ricky Lee Rickerson of Grovetown, GA, and Douglas Keith Rickerson of Thomson, GA; 3 daughters, Annette Grace McCaslan of Waynesboro, GA, Mary Ellen Gresham of Live Oak, FL, and Mindy O'Neil Readdy of Augusta; 2 brothers, Buford Rickerson of Grovetown, GA and William Rickerson of Martinez, GA; and a sister, Elizabeth Sizemore of Harlem, GA; and 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Holiday Park Recreation Center at a later date.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 www.kingfh.com (706) 863-6747
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019