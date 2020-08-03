1/1
Eddie R. Graham
Augusta, GA—Mr. Eddie R. Graham departed his earthly life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Augusta, GA. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA and was also educated there. Eddie worked successfully for many years and retired from Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceutical Company in Pennsylvania. He was a person who was loved and fully enjoyed life. He will be missed by many friends, family and loved ones. The family extends our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone for your acts of kindness during his time of illness. There will be a private Memorial Service for Mr. Graham in South Carolina. Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
