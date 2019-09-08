|
|
Eddie Smith
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Eddie Smith, of W A Reel Drive, entered into rest September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. C. Moses Myers officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mr. Smith was a member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include four daughters, Geraldine S. Freeman, Greenwood, SC, Deloris (Franklin) Gordon, Elaine (Melvin) Andrews, Edgefield, SC and Min. Catherine (Gene) Hamilton, Aiken, SC; nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 279-0026.
