Dea. Edgar L. Hillman
Warrenton, GA—Services Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Warrenton, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories of his spiritually strong wife of 52 ½ years Lola, three children Quincy, Charres, and Candice. He has two grandsons, Quincy Leon II, Elijah Bryce.
Visitation: Dawson's Mortuary Warrenton, GA. Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm ~ 7:00 p.m.
Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary ~98 Hopgood St. Warrenton, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019