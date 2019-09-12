Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dawson's Mortuary
98 Hopgood St
Warrenton, GA 30828
706-465-2634
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dawson's Mortuary
98 Hopgood St
Warrenton, GA 30828
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Warrenton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dea. Edgar L. Hillman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dea. Edgar L. Hillman Obituary
Dea. Edgar L. Hillman
Warrenton, GA—Services Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Warrenton, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories of his spiritually strong wife of 52 ½ years Lola, three children Quincy, Charres, and Candice. He has two grandsons, Quincy Leon II, Elijah Bryce.
Visitation: Dawson's Mortuary Warrenton, GA. Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm ~ 7:00 p.m.
www.dawsonsmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Dawson's Mortuary ~98 Hopgood St. Warrenton, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now