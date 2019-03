Entered into rest Friday, March 1, 2019, Rev. Edgar "Ed" Stark, 84, loving husband of 57 years to Nancy Poole Stark.



Rev. Stark was a graduate of Clark Baptist College in Clark, MS and Luther Rice Seminary in Jacksonville, FL. He was a longtime minister who served as a Deacon or Associate Pastor at Gracewood Baptist, Dallas Heights Baptist, Morningside Baptist, and Glenn Hills Baptist.



He was most recently a member of Crestview Baptist Church. Rev. Stark was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who spent his life doing the Lord's work.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Pam Milton and husband Rick; grandchildren: Shelby Milton and Alex Milton; sister: Patsy Beene; and brothers: Jimmy Stark and wife Joan, Billy Stark and wife Venea. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lola Mae Stark, and brothers, Gene, Troy, and James Stark.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Place at Martinez and Dr. Jonathan Reimer for their compassionate care.



A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Kevin Jones officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 2632 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019